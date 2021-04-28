Tuesday night standoff ends with Florence man in custody

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence's second domestic-violence arrest standoff in less than a week Tuesday night ended with the suspect uninjured and in custody.
At 7:55 p.m. a Florence Police officer saw Robert Leverne Gamble, who was wanted for first-degree domestic violence, on the porch of his home in the 700 block of Carver Street, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.
When the officer approached Gamble he went into the home and refused to come out.
Crisis negotiators and the agency's emergency response team were called to the location and spoke over the phone with him "several times," according to the release.
After officers determined negotiations had failed officers used "distraction devices" and arrested Gamble and transported him to the Florence County Detention Center, according to the release.
"The warrant for Mr. Gamble’s arrest was from an incident at the same location, which occurred on 04/03/2021. Officers responded to a domestic violence incident, where Mr. Gamble allegedly struck the victim in the face, attempted to choke the victim and bit her hand during the altercation. Mr. Gamble left the scene before officers arrived. The victim reportedly had non-life-threatening injuries," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in the release.