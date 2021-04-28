Tuesday night standoff ends with Florence man in custody

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence's second domestic-violence arrest standoff in less than a week Tuesday night ended with the suspect uninjured and in custody.

At 7:55 p.m. a Florence Police officer saw Robert Leverne Gamble, who was wanted for first-degree domestic violence, on the porch of his home in the 700 block of Carver Street, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

When the officer approached Gamble he went into the home and refused to come out.

Crisis negotiators and the agency's emergency response team were called to the location and spoke over the phone with him "several times," according to the release.

After officers determined negotiations had failed officers used "distraction devices" and arrested Gamble and transported him to the Florence County Detention Center, according to the release.