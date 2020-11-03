 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday Pamplico Highway Crash sends one to hospital
0 comments
top story

Tuesday Pamplico Highway Crash sends one to hospital

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person was taken to a Florence area hospital Tuesday afternoon following a crash that left Pamplico Highway in Florence curtailed to one lane in either direction.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The crash happened when a south-bound pickup truck on Pamplico Highway ran into the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked in the turn lane making a delivery.

Howe Springs firefighters had to cut the truck apart to extricate the driver who was transported by medics with Florence County EMS.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Christmas in Marion: D.J. Rowell stars in holiday movie

MARION, S.C. — A former Marion basketball star is the male lead in Christmas movie set to debut on Sunday. 

D.J. Rowell plays Wesley who invites Elle, a career-focused investment banker who loses her parents in a car accident, to spend Christmas with his family in South Carolina in Christmas in Carolina. 

+3
Pee Dee lags behind on ACT, SAT
Local News

Pee Dee lags behind on ACT, SAT

FLORENCE, S.C. — Students in the six-county Pee Dee region continue to lag behind their state and national peers on the ACT and SAT. The South Carolina Department of Education recently released its 2019-2020 school and district report cards. The information provided includes ACT and SAT scores by district. 

Local News

Florence store sold $100,000 Powerball ticket

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Two Powerball players in South Carolina came within one number of winning Wednesday night’s jackpot. A ticket sold in Florence for Wednesday’s drawing is worth $100,000, and a ticket sold in North Charleston is worth $50,000.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert