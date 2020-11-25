Turkey escapes before getting pardoned

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Carolinian Retirement Community and Assisted Living held its inaugural Turkey Pardon on Wednesday morning at the community located at 718 S. Dargan St. in Florence.

The official White House Turkey Pardoning has been an historical event since President Abraham Lincoln pardoned a turkey in 1863. It is estimated that 46 million turkeys were be consumed on Thanksgiving by the United States alone.

But it wasn’t the Carolinian’s turkey!

The Carolinian is proud to begin a tradition of its own with its turkey pardoning. The residents, staff and friends of the Carolinian were anticipating the pardoning of June the Turkey.

On the morning of the event, June flew the coop from her home at the Sandhills Farm in Johnsonville. The owners of the farm searched for June but were unable to find her.

The owners of the farm, Stephen and April Atkinson, brought two chickens instead named Abby and Kyle. The turkey pardon still want on as scheduled, as S.C. Rep. Phillip Lowe of Florence officially proclaimed June the turkey pardoned by the State of South Carolina.

During the event, the Atkinsons got word that June the Turkey and her eight turkey friends all came back to the farm safe and sound.

The Carolinian hosted this event as its monthly Giving Back Project.