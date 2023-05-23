MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- WBTW News 13 in Myrtle Beach recently announced the hiring of Katie Turner as new host of daily lifestyle show “Living Local Carolina” which airs weekdays at 9:30 a.m.

Turner will officially join WBTW June 19.

Turner moves from sister station WCBD News 2 in Charleston. Both WBTW and WCBD are owned by Nexstar Media, Inc.

Since June 2021, Turner has hosted WCBD’s “Loving Living Local” lifestyle show. She joined WCBD in June 2019 as news reporter. She graduated from University of South Carolina with a degree in broadcast journalism.

“As much as I enjoyed Charleston and WCBD, I’m excited to be relocating to Myrtle Beach and WBTW” Turner said. “My partner, who is a medical student, recently matched Grand Strand Medical Center where he will begin his residency in anesthesiology. We could not be more thrilled to move to Myrtle Beach and explore our new home.”

“It’s a great opportunity for WBTW to have someone with Katie’s hosting experience join our staff. She’s not only talented in front of the camera, but shoots and edits her own stories, too. We’re glad we can keep her in the Nexstar family,” WBTW News 13 Vice-President and General Manager Robert Raff said,

WBTW News 13 is the CBS affiliate serving the Myrtle Beach/Florence market. It’s owned by Nexstar Media, Inc., with headquarters in Irving, Texas.