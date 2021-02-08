 Skip to main content
Turnout expected to be lower for Florence City Council runoffs
FLORENCE, S.C. – Turnout is expected to be lower in the Florence City Council runoffs to be held Tuesday. 

David Alford, the director of the Florence County Board of Voter Registration and Elections, said Monday afternoon that he was sending out less voting machines to the precincts involved in Tuesday's runoffs because the absentee votes indicate a lower turnout. 

He said that 327 people had voted in person and around 50 people had voted by mail in one of the two races. 

Voters inside of District 1 can vote in the Democratic primary runoff between Lashonda Nesmith Jackson and Joey McMillan. And voters inside of District 3 can vote in the Republican primary runoff between Bryan Braddock and Robby Hill. 

Alford also added that he knew of no precinct changes or other issues as of Monday afternoon. 

