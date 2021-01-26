Turnout light in two Florence City Council primaries

FLORENCE, S.C. — Turnout for the two Florence City Council primaries being held Tuesday appeared to be light.

David Alford, the director of the Florence County Board of Voter Registration and Elections, said Tuesday afternoon that turnout was light everywhere he knew of in the two races.

The elections are primaries to determine the party nominees for two seats on the city council. Those seats were vacated in November when Teresa Myers Ervin was elected mayor and Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II was elected to the county council.

One of the primaries held Tuesday was to determine the Democratic nominee in the District 1 race to replace Myers Ervin. Five people − James "Big Man" Kennedy, Joey McMillan, Darryl Witherspoon Mitchell, LaShonda Nesmith Jackson and Jermaine C. Nowline − are running for the nomination.

The winner of the Democratic nomination will face Republican William Schofield in the March 30 general election.