Turnout mixed in District 8 special election

FLORENCE, S.C. — As of mid-afternoon Tuesday, no one had cast a ballot at McLaurin Elementary School in the Republican primary of the Florence County Council District 8 special election.

A poll worker confirmed that of the approximately 45 voters registered to vote in Florence Ward 15 that reside with Council District 8, not one had a cast a ballot in the Republican primary held Tuesday to fill the remaining two years of James Schofield's term on the Florence County Council.

The turnout at most of the other precincts was mixed.

The winner of the three-way primary between Florence Mayor Pro Tempore Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II, Randy Propps, and Schofield's son, William, will face Democrat Amiri Hooker in the special election scheduled to coincide with the Nov. 3 general election.

If necessary, a runoff will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Tuesday's election would be the second consecutive election in which a minimum number of votes were cast in the Florence Ward 15 precinct. When Schofield ran unopposed in 2018, 1 person registered in Florence Ward 15 cast a ballot in the election.

The area of voters that vote at McLaurin and the Florence County Council District 8 barely overlap with one another.