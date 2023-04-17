LAKE CITY, S.C. — Two cities, one from South Carolina and the other from Canada, will be connected through a new TV show set to air on the South Carolina Educational TV network.

Through music, food and a pen pal program, the pilot episode will highlight the cultural similarities between Lake City and Stephenville, in Newfoundland, Canada, according to director Fabian James. Typically, his company, From Inside the Circle, plans and films concerts but this show will be more, he said.

“We’ve done this show all over different countries in the Caribbean, and places around the Canadian side, and we’re always trying to kick around ideas,” James said. “This is the first time that we’ve done a twinning between two municipalities.”

From Inside the Circle’s main concept is that it turns workspaces into music venues, but this year the town connection brings another layer to the concert, which is planned for April 22. The original premise remains, though, as the concert is taking place inside of Marshall's Marine, a boat dealer.

The concert is a part of Artfields, an annual art festival that transforms Lake City into a massive art venue. Carla , Artfield's director of community engagement, said she has been working with James to make the show a reality.

“What I get nervous about is, because Artfields is so grand in nature, I just don’t want it to be left out in the cold. I don’t want it to be overshadowed by Artfields but hopefully elevated by the fact that it's going on,” said.

The first part of the concert will be what James called a “songwriter circle,” during which musicians from the United States and Canada will perform and talk about their songs.

“Each of those artists will do two songs each and chat a bit about why they wrote the song and how they wrote the song,” he said.

The American musicians are Will Ness and The Dubber, those from Canada are Chris Ryan and Karla Pilgrim. Both Ness and The Dubber are from the area, James said.

After the roundtable discussion, Haley Campbell, a local artist, and Newfoundland artist Ladylike will play as the featured acts.

At the end of the concert, chefs from Canada and the United States will collaborate to create unique small plates that will be served to concert goers.

Tickets are $35 each or two for $50 in advance or are $45 at the door. All proceeds go to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Lake City.

A second concert and accompanying TV episode will take place in Stephenville this summer, James said.

The mayor and others from Stephenville will soon travel to Lake City, and some from Lake City will visit Stephenville for its show.

Unlike past Inside the Circle shows, the TV episode will not only be about the concert, James said.

“It’s about showcasing more of the town and its people versus just showing the concert,” he said.

In addition to interviews with “interesting townspeople” in Lake City, the show has also brought together schools in Lake City and Stephenville with a pen-pal program.

“We tied in the school district because we thought it was a wonderful opportunity for these two groups of kids and cultures to mix and do an activity together,” said.

Students in second grade and K5 at Lake City Early Childhood Center were paired with Stephenville Primary School students of the same grade to trade letters, “Flat Stanley” inspired crafts and care packages highlighting something unique about their area, said Tonyelle Thomas.

Thomas is the elementary MTSS and arts administrator at Florence School District Three and is leading the project to connect the schools.

“Instead of doing a ‘Flat Stanley,’ which is typically a little guy that, you know, you mail him and he travels around a country or whatever, they would do animals unique to each area,” she said.

Students at Lake City Early Childhood Center received hand-drawn and cut pictures of moose and puffins, while Thomas said Stephenville students would likely receive pictures of possums.

“The stranger the better, right?” she said.

Danielle Botticelli, a second grade teacher at the Lake City Early Childhood Center, said the letters are helping her students see beyond the city they grew up in.

“It’s not like we are doing it with the school next to us. They’re learning all about a whole different place, and that’s something really unique,” Botticelli said. “I think this honestly opens a lot of their eyes and their opportunities and their perspectives on life itself and the world.”

Soon, the students will get to video call to see the faces of the students they have corresponded with, she said.

Instead of sending letters, students in K5 are just sending hand-drawn pictures, Thomas said. The Canadian students have French immersion classes, so the Canadian students will teach Lake City students French vocabulary.

Students were also encouraged to take pictures around Lake City to show their Canadian pen–pals where they live, she said.

“I’m grateful for the team here because they have a lot going on, they have their normal curriculum and everything,” Thomas said. “I’m really thankful that they saw the value in this and giving their kids a chance to be immersed in another culture.”

James said Stephenville has been influenced in significant ways by the United States, which is why it was chosen as the Canadian town for this project. During World War II, Stephenville played host to the largest U.S. Air Force operation outside of the mainland U.S., he said.

“We were more interested in the U.S. connection from a community here in Newfoundland back to the U.S. market,” James said. “We ended up in South Carolina because we had an in that got us an introduction to SCETV, and we just thought it would be really interesting.”

Lake City was chosen for its rural, farming town history, James said.

“What would be probably more interesting to us is not to see what historically they have in common, but it’s more so to find out what they might have in common today,” he said.

James said he hopes the connections forged over this project will continue long after the TV show has aired.