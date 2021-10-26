Twelve people plead guilty to tax, immigration charges

Evidence presented to the court showed that beginning around late 2018, IRS and HSI began jointly investigating the practice of illegal check cashing within the construction industry in the Myrtle Beach area and in other regions along the South Carolina coast. Specifically, certain construction companies would use check cashers so that they could hire unauthorized aliens and avoid paying employment taxes on their workers. To facilitate the scheme, a member of the construction company would meet with an unlicensed check casher in places like parking lots for retail stores or coffee shops. The construction company would give the check casher a business check in a certain amount made out to a company the check casher had created, and the check casher would give the construction company representative a bag of cash that would be used to pay the employees. In exchange for their services, the check casher held back a fee of approximately 3%.