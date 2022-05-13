Two 70s rock bands slated for summer shows at the FMUPAC

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center welcomes two musical powerhouses, Orleans and The Fabulous Thunderbirds, for a pair of Friday night summer concert events.

Orleans will perform at the FMUPAC July 15, followed by The Fabulous Thunderbirds August 19.

Tickets to these two shows go on sale May 16 at noon.

Orleans is best known as the pop/rock band behind classic 70s hits “Still The One,” “Dance With Me” and “Love Takes Time.” In its 49th year, Orleans has produced a body of work that spans more than 16 albums.

The band continues to be in great demand for live performances. Co-founders Lance Hoppen and John Hall, along with long-standing member Lane Hoppen, and relative newcomers Brady Spencer and Tom Lane deliver Orleans’ music with power, class and integrity to audiences everywhere.

Hall, whose songs have been recorded by Janis Joplin, Linda Ronstadt, Bonnie Raitt, Chet Atkins, Bobby McFerrin and more, released a new solo album “Reclaiming My Time” in May of 2021.

The Fabulous Thunderbirds have touted themselves as the quintessential American band for more than three decades. The group’s distinctive and powerful sound, influenced by a diversity of musical styles, results in a unique musical hybrid that includes “Tuff Enuff” and “Wrap It Up”.

Kim Wilson, the sole original member, still spearheads the Thunderbirds.

The Thunderbirds were formed in 1974 when Wilson met Jimmie Vaughan during a trip to the then up and coming music scene of Austin, Texas. The band developed a reputation as a compelling live act and subsequently signed a record deal with CBS/Epic Records.

The Thunderbirds continue to tour extensively throughout the U.S. and Europe. The ThunderBirds have become famous for their impressive musicianship and devotion to the sounds of blues, R&B and rock ‘n roll.

To reserve tickets for either performance, visit the PAC website at www.fmupac.org, call (843) 661-4444, or at the PAC Box Office located at 201 South Dargan Street from noon - 5 p.m. Monday – Thursday.