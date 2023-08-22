FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two Florence men have been arrested and charged with forgery after Florence County Sheriff's deputies following the investigation into the passing of counterfeit currency.

Monday responded to a report of counterfeit currency that was passed on West Lucas Street and received information on the location of the person who passed the currency, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies knocked on the suspect's door at the nearby Baymont Inns and Suites, also on West Lucas Street, it was opened and in plain view was printing equipment, computer, counterfeit currency and washed money, according to the release.

Deputies arrested Justin Scott Daniels, 27, of general delivery, Florence and charged him with forgery with a value less than $10,000.

Deputies also arrested Bryan Scott Cusack, 52, of 5232 East Old Marion Highway and charged him with criminal conspiracy. He was also served a Family Court bench warrant.

According to the sheriff's office release, investigators allege Daniels passed a bill at a business and Cusack was on scene at the time it happened.

Both remain in the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible, according to the release.