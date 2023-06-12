FLORENCE, S.C. — Police arrested two people on drug charges after a search of an apartment at 1173 Waxwing Drive.

In a media advisory, police Capt. Mike Brandt said the search was done by the Florence Police Special Investigations Unit doing a follow-up investigation.

He said the officers found 2,102 grams of

suspected marijuana, 66 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 8 grams of

suspected cocaine, 80 dosage units of a controlled substance, $10,189 in U.S. currency, and two handguns.

Agents arrested Shakiyla Hudson and Chandler Martin inside the residence. Each was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Hudson and Martin were transported to the Florence County Detention

Center and are awaiting a bond hearing. Brandt said more arrests are expected.