Two art exhibits to open Friday in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. — The arts are returning to Lake City with two exhibitions planned in August.
The first is Environment for Connections, which will open Friday in the TRAX Visual Art Center. A reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m.
People need to connect, especially artists after months of uncertainty, said a representative for the exhibitions. Lake City wants people to know there is a space for connection and that all artists have a place in Lake City.
Masked up and sanitized, we are ready to connect again, said a representative for ArtFields.
The exhibition in the TRAX Visual Art Center is a celebration of community artists. Curated by Sandy Cook from the Florence Regional Arts Alliance, Environment for Connections, aims to welcome new artists to the Lake City community while embracing the old.
ArtFields is excited for the public to meet the artists who have recently moved to the area, as well as discover artists who have called this area home for many years.
This show will be an intriguing display of art from a variety of artists that features a variety of mediums, sizes, and styles of artwork.
Artists are Jennifer Altman, Jan Chenoweth, Colleen Critcher, Lynda English, Patz Fowle, Mike Fowle, Greg Fry, Symon Gibson, Douglas Gray, Roger Halligan, Ashley Hamilton, Ushi Jeffcoat, Cornelia Joyner, Mary Ellen Judge, Milton Miles, Sarah Helen Mishoe, Julie Mixon, and Tiffany Thomas
“Memen to Morididdle” also goes up Friday with an opening reception for this show from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Jones-Carter Gallery.
The artist for this exhibition is Charles Clary.
“I use paper to create a world of fiction that challenges the viewer to suspend disbelief and venture into my fabricated reality,” Clary said “By layering paper I am able to build intriguing land formations that mimic viral colonies and concentric sound waves.
"These strange landmasses contaminate and infect the surfaces they inhabit transforming the space into something suitable for their gestation. Towers of paper and color jut into the viewer’s space inviting playful interactions between the viewer and this conceived world. These constructions question the notion of microbial outbreaks and their similarity to the visual representation of sound waves, transforming them into something more playful and inviting.”
In accordance with the city of Lake City’s mask ordinance, guests are encouraged to wear masks and maintain appropriate social distance.
After the openings, the TRAX Visual Art Center and the Jones-Carter Gallery are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Tuesday through Saturday with free admission.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.