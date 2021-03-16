Two blocks of Ravenel Street designated Rev. Dr. Norman Gamble Way

Gamble and his wife, LaDine’, are the parents of four children and two grandchildren.

The General Assembly resolution requesting action was sponsored by Rep. Terry Alexander.

Alexander said he was approached by Rev. Sandra Carter, the associate pastor of the church and other members of the congregation last fall. He said he told them what they needed to do and what he needed to do.

After the work was complete, Alexander drafted the resolution.

He introduced the resolution on Feb. 3. It was referred to and recommended to be approved by the Invitiations and Resolutions Committee. The House approved the resolution on Feb. 18.

The bill was sent to the Senate where it was amended – the amendment likely added language specifying the portion of the street to be named – and approved on Feb. 25.

The House then concurred with the Senate amendment.

Alexander added that Gamble had continuously contributed to the community and that he was honored to be asked to work on the resolution.

