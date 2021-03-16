Two blocks of Ravenel Street designated Rev. Dr. Norman Gamble Way

FLORENCE, S.C. – The street beside New Ebenezer Baptist Church now carries the name of the church’s longtime pastor.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation, at the request of the South Carolina General Assembly, recently put up signs on Ravenel Street designating the two blocks between Cheves and Pine Streets as Rev. Dr. Norman Gamble Way.
Gamble said he was “totally surprised” by the honor.
“I never thought that I did anything to help the community to be recognized at that level,” Gamble said. “So, I was surprised and humbled.”
Gamble has served as the pastor of New Ebenezer for the past 28 years.
The resolution cites the church’s growth as a motivating factor. It notes that the church now has two Sunday services, increased Bible study participation, new vehicles, rental property, and several pieces of equipment related to its services.
The church has also developed the Strive Hard Educational and Recreational Center.
He is a native of Greeleyville. Gamble is a graduate of C.E. Murray High School, Williamsburg Technical College, Benedict College and the Colgate Rochester Divinity School. Gamble has also served as a board member of Morris College for 20 years and has been awarded an honorary doctorate from the school.
Gamble and his wife, LaDine’, are the parents of four children and two grandchildren.
The General Assembly resolution requesting action was sponsored by Rep. Terry Alexander.
Alexander said he was approached by Rev. Sandra Carter, the associate pastor of the church and other members of the congregation last fall. He said he told them what they needed to do and what he needed to do.
After the work was complete, Alexander drafted the resolution.
He introduced the resolution on Feb. 3. It was referred to and recommended to be approved by the Invitiations and Resolutions Committee. The House approved the resolution on Feb. 18.
The bill was sent to the Senate where it was amended – the amendment likely added language specifying the portion of the street to be named – and approved on Feb. 25.
The House then concurred with the Senate amendment.
Alexander added that Gamble had continuously contributed to the community and that he was honored to be asked to work on the resolution.