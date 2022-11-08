Two business owners are giving back to community's homeless

FLORENCE, S.C. – Kindred Spirits at Home and AnnaLillies Soul Food will be hosting a community give-back event at the homeless shelter at 411 Jarrett St. in Florence at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Elexus McWhite, owner of Kindred Spirits at Home, said this is an event where the community has an opportunity to give back and help the homeless.

McWhite said the event focuses on the less fortunate and homeless residents of Florence county. “We are giving out meals and 'blessing bags,'” McWhite said.

The blessing bags will include essentials and toiletry items such as deodorants, toothbrushes and socks

The two business owners are collecting these items and other items such as blankets, coats, and food to be distributed to those in need.

“My partner (Briashia Pratt, owner of AnnaLillies Soul Food and Catering) and I came up with this idea at the beginning of the year,” McWhite said. “Ever since I have known her she has always had giving and kind spirit like myself. We always relate on ways we can give back and help each other as well as others in our community. I also shared the idea with my mom, Tiffany Singletary, and Aunt Shannon Singletary, and they both stated that they would be honored to come and help serve at the event which is a huge blessing. The things that we have collected so far are essential items. I have two major donators that have made major contributions to this event.”

McWhite said they are both black business owners, young women who are trying to make differences in the community.

Desserts will also be made by Ellen Scott and passed along with the goodie bags.

To make a donation, call McWhite at 843-250-9357 or Pratt at 843-598-7983.