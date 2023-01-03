 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two die in Darlington County Monday night shooting incident

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Two people died in a Monday night shooting incident just outside of Darlington.

Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee said the 9 p.m. incident happened on Gemini Drive, just off East McIver Road.

"Kadejah McKay, 25, was shot by someone. Her death has been ruled homicide," the coroner said in a press release. "The second person was Joshua Jeramiah Lee, 30, of Manning. His death has been ruled suicide."

Hardee said both were declared dead at the scene.

The bodies will be sent to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for an autopsy.

Hardee said the Darlington County Sheriff's Office and SLED were assisting with the investigation.

