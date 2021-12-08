Two die in four-vehicle Interstate 95 crash in Florence County

DILLON, S.C. — Two people died Monday evening in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 northbound.

The 6:50 p.m. crash happened near the 170 mile marker and involved two tractor-trailers, a Dodge Journey and a Toyota Camry.

All four were slowing down for traffic that had slowed because of a previous crash, said Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified one of the victims as William Kelley Gomillion, 51, of Sellers. The other victim, whose vehicle caught fire in the crash, remains unidentified, according to the coroner.

The two truck drivers and a passenger in one of the trucks were taken to Florence-area hospitals.

The crash remains under investigation by the patrol's Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.