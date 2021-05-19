 Skip to main content
Two die in separate Darlington County homicides
Two die in separate Darlington County homicides

DALRINGTON, S.C. -- Two people are dead following two Tuesday homicides in Darlington County.

The first death occurred in south Darlington and involved two cars traveling on the road and shooting at each other, said Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee. The 24-year-old victim pulled off the road and into a parking lot where he died.

Hardee said his body will be sent for an autopsy Thursday.

The second occurred in the county near Hartsville and involved a 16-year-old victim, Hardee said.

His body will be sent for an autopsy Friday, the coroner said.

Both deaths have been ruled homicides and are under investigation by the coroner's office, the Darlington Police Department and the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.

