Two die Saturday in Lake City head-on collision

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Two Ohio residents died early Saturday morning in a head-on crash on US 378 near US 52.

A 2017 Ford SUV that was east bound on US 378 was struck head-on by a 2014 Dodge pickup that crossed the center line, said Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver and passenger, both from Cuyahoga Falls, in the Ford died at the scene, Ridgeway said.

The driver of the pickup, Jonathan Lee Williams, 21, from Malden, was transported to a Florence area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Ridgeway said the crash remains under investigation.

The Florence County Coroner's Office hasn't yet released the victims' identities.

