Two Dillon men charged in Florence County pursuit

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two Dillon men face a litany of charges connected with the Dec. 2 high-speed chase that started on Lucas Street in Florence and ended in North Carolina -- with children in the vehicle.

Deputies assigned to the Florence County Violent Crime Task Force attempted to make a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Tahoe on Lucas Street for a moving violation and the vehicle didn't stop, Florence County Sheriff's Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in a release on the arrests.

"The pursuit continued onto northbound I-95 as well as through intersections controlled by red lights, into oncoming traffic and onto secondary roads into North Carolina. When the vehicle finally stopped, deputies discovered a large quantity of illegal narcotics and a gun," Nunn wrote in the release.

"Deputies also discovered four children in the vehicle," he wrote.

James Shavaunt Johnson, 44, of 2012 Corey's Court, Dillon, was arrested and charged with failure to stop for blue lights, reckless driving, distribution of cocaine base, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a pistol and four counts of child endangerment, according to the release.

Also arrested was a passenger in the vehicle, Lecedric Jarvis McDougal, 41, of 4018 Sinclair Road, Dillon.

McDougal is charged with manufacture or distribution of cocaine base, trafficking in meth or cocaine base, possession of a weapon during a violent rime, manufacturing or possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a pistol and distribution of a controlled substance, according to the Florence County Detention Center's Website.

McDougal was booked in to the detention Center Dec. 20. Johnson Jan. 4.

Both men are being held without bond in the Florence County Detention Center.