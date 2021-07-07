Two FDTC welding students receive a $2,500 scholarship from the American Welding Society

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence-Darlington Technical College welding students, Jniya Jackson and Philip Norris were recently awarded a $2,500 scholarship from the American Welding Society.

Jackson and Norris began taking welding classes at FDTC during the Spring 2021 semester. They are both from Hartsville and are Hartsville High School graduates. The scholarship funding that Jackson and Norris received is part of the AWS’s more than $1.6 million effort to benefit welding education throughout the country.

“The American Welding Society Foundation is thrilled to support Jniya and Philip on their journey to a rewarding career in welding,” said AWS Foundation Executive Director Monica Pfarr. “Their scholarships are part of more than $1.6 million that the AWS Foundation will award this year to support welding education and grow the next generation of leaders in the industry.”

Jackson’s family members sparked her interest in welding, and that is one of the primary reasons she began taking classes at FDTC.

“My daddy and my uncle have been doing it, and I said that I wanted to try it,” Jackson said. “You have to have patience with it. When you have patience, your weld looks right and decent."