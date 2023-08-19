HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Two candidates filed to run for the District No. 6 seat on the Hartsville City Council prior to the closing of the filing period on Aug. 15.

Colin Hungerpiller and Shaun Morrison both filed to fill the seat that will be left vacant by current council member Bobby McGee. McGee has served one term on the council. Hungerpiller and Morrison will be challenged by Craig Weber, who previously filed to run for the District No. 6 seat.

Morrison is a lifelong Hartsville resident.

“My roots and love for Hartsville run deep,” said Morrison. “My grandfather, Archie Morrison, founded Morrison Oil Co. on Carolina Avenue. On mother's side, my grandmother Frances Haun organized Hartsville kindergarten on Prestwood Avenue. I returned to these roots with a goal of helping Hartsville conserve its Southern traditions.”

He said it would be “an honor to help the district build the city's future.”

Hungerpiller was unavailable for comment.

District No. 6 is the only council seat that will be contested in the Nov 6 municipal election. Incumbent Bryson Caldwell will face no opposition for the District No. 2 seat. He will be running for a second term. Brian Meadows was the only candidate to file for the District No. 4 seat. The seat is current held by longtime council member Johnny Andrews, who recently announced he will not seek a seventh term.