Two file to challenge John Galloway for Florence One board seat

FLORENCE, S.C. — Another Florence One Schools trustee will face a challenge to keep his seat on the school board.
Tyrone Rainey and Dr. Landon Reynolds filed to run against incumbent John Galloway in the nonpartisan election to represent District 2 on the board before filing closed at noon Friday.
District 2 includes an area south and east of downtown Florence.
Rainey previously ran for the same seat in 2016 as Marshall Rainey. He received 24.26% of the vote to come in second behind Galloway, who received more than 51% of the vote to win the election. Third-place finisher Carlos O. Washington finished with a little less than 24% of the vote.
Galloway replaced Florence City Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore as the trustee representing District 2. She resigned from the school board when she won an August 2016 special election to fill the seat of Ed Robinson on the city council.
Rainey said Monday afternoon that he was involved in a personal matter and was unable to respond to questions but would respond at a later date.
Reynolds is the worship pastor at Calvary Baptist Church. He has degrees in music from Anderson University and the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and a doctorate of ministry also from Anderson University.
"I grew up and received my pre-college education within Florence One Schools," Reynolds said via text message Monday afternoon. "My wife has been an educator for 12 years, 10 of those years being within Florence One, and currently, I have twin daughters who will be third graders this year, and one more daughter who will be a kindergartner next year.
"My desire to see Florence One flourish continually is very personal for me, but I also desire to see all children and educators have an opportunity to learn and work within the best environment possible. I believe education provides opportunities for young people that nothing else within society can provide. Growing in knowledge changes a person’s perspective on life, allowing them to see beyond themselves and all of the opportunities that are available to positively affect the society they live within. It’s also within the walls of a school that child typically understands their passions and desires that leads to careers and opportunities within their life."
He added that as a pastor he loves people and wants nothing more than to help them.
"I want to be an advocate for children so they can learn well, and I also want to be an advocate for teachers so that they can use the gifts and talents they have well in order to shape and mold the minds of the children within our school system," he said.
Previously, Clamentine Elmore, director of the Housing Authority of Florence, filed to challenge Barry Townsend in District 1, the Rev. Robert V. Gabriel of the Jerusalem Chapel Missionary Baptist Church of Conway filed to challenge Elder Alexis Pipkins Sr. in District 4, and two people, Kimrey-Ann Haughn and Gary Leo Lynch, filed to challenge Artie Buxton for the District 5 seat.
District 1 includes the southwestern-most portions of the Florence One district.
District 4 includes the northeastern-most portions of the city and the county.
District 5 includes a roughly V-shaped area in west Florence.
Chairman S. Porter Stewart II is the only incumbent on the board who does not face a challenger in the Nov. 3 general election.
On the Florence Three Board of Trustees, Chairwoman Barbara Singletary-Bryant faces a challenge from Pamela McKenzie Lawhon in District 7A, Gloria M. Robinson faces a challenge from Gregory Laverne McKnight Sr in District 2, Dr. Julia G. Mimms faces a challenge from Gracie S. Hannah in District 5 and Rutha Lee Frieson is unchallenged in District 4A.
On the Florence Five Board of Trustees, incumbent Christopher Marsh and Deanna Green have filed to run to represent Districts 6 and 3. The elections filing website indicates that Chairman Jerry Lee did not file to run again in District 3.
On the city council of Lake City, Mayor Pro Tempore Billy Brown faces a challenge from Yamekia Robinson for the District 4 seat and incumbent Sondra Fleming Crosby and William T. Askins are unchallenged in Districts 2 and 5. The elections filing website indicates that Peg Sebnick did not file in District 5.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.