Two file to challenge John Galloway for Florence One board seat

"I grew up and received my pre-college education within Florence One Schools," Reynolds said via text message Monday afternoon. "My wife has been an educator for 12 years, 10 of those years being within Florence One, and currently, I have twin daughters who will be third graders this year, and one more daughter who will be a kindergartner next year.

"My desire to see Florence One flourish continually is very personal for me, but I also desire to see all children and educators have an opportunity to learn and work within the best environment possible. I believe education provides opportunities for young people that nothing else within society can provide. Growing in knowledge changes a person’s perspective on life, allowing them to see beyond themselves and all of the opportunities that are available to positively affect the society they live within. It’s also within the walls of a school that child typically understands their passions and desires that leads to careers and opportunities within their life."

He added that as a pastor he loves people and wants nothing more than to help them.

"I want to be an advocate for children so they can learn well, and I also want to be an advocate for teachers so that they can use the gifts and talents they have well in order to shape and mold the minds of the children within our school system," he said.