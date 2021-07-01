Two Florence County Medical Society and Alliance members appointed to state-level positions

Florence – Two Florence County Medical Society and Alliance members have been appointed to state-level positions.

Bobbie Chowdhary is the newly installed president of the South Carolina Medical Association Alliance for 2021-22. She previously served as president of the Florence County Medical Society Alliance from 2017 to 2019. She currently serves on boards for the McLeod Health Foundation, The School Foundation and the Florence Regional Art Alliance.

Chowdhary is married to Dr. Deepak Chowdhary, a gastroenterologist with McLeod Digestive Health Center.

Dr. John C. Ropp III, MD, has been elected the 2021-22 president of the South Carolina Medical Association. Ropp is a family medicine physician in Hartsville.

He is also a trustee of the South Carolina Medical Association Political Action Committee.

He is married to Caroline Ropp.