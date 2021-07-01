 Skip to main content
Two Florence County Medical Society and Alliance members appointed to state-level positions
Florence – Two Florence County Medical Society and Alliance members have been appointed to state-level positions.

 Bobbie Chowdhary is the newly installed president of the South Carolina Medical Association Alliance for 2021-22. She previously served as president of the Florence County Medical Society Alliance from 2017 to 2019.  She currently serves on boards for the McLeod Health Foundation, The School Foundation and the Florence Regional Art Alliance.

Chowdhary is married to Dr. Deepak Chowdhary, a gastroenterologist with McLeod Digestive Health Center.

Dr. John C. Ropp III, MD, has been elected the 2021-22 president of the South Carolina Medical Association. Ropp is a family medicine physician in Hartsville.

He is also a trustee of the South Carolina Medical Association Political Action Committee.

He is married to Caroline Ropp.  

Chowdhary and Ropp join the ranks of other Florence Society and Alliance members serving in additional leadership capacities, including Dr. Joseph Hoyle, MD  (District 5 trustee to the South Carolina Medical Association); Dr. Stephen Imbeau, MD (chair, AMA Political Action Committee); Dr. Heather Shelton, MD (Pee Dee Community Assessment Review and Equity Panel for the COVID-19 vaccination process); and Dr. Deidre Tyson, MD (Diabetes Initiative of South Carolina).

The South Carolina Medical Association promotes the quality of medical care through advocacy on behalf of physicians and patients, continuing medical education, and the promotion of medical and practice management best practices. The South Carolina Medical Association Alliance is a 501(c)(3) charitable volunteer organization dedicated to educate, advocate, and support the physician families of South Carolina.

BOBBIE CHOWDHARY

JOHN ROPP

