Two Florence County men arrested, charged in catalytic converter theft

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two Florence County men are free on bond -- again -- after they were arrested in connection with the theft of catalytic converters.

Florence Police early Thursday morning were dispatched to the 2000 block of Second Loop Road in responded to a report of people trying to steal a catalytic converter.

En route officers stopped a vehicle that matched the description given by the victim and a search of the vehicle revealed that, according to the warrant, there were "a catalytic converter, cutting tools and other car parts which appeared to have been cut off of other vehicles" in the car, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

Michael Lorin Coxe and Bobby Joe Filyaw were taken into custody and both were charged with possession of stolen non-ferrous metals, according to the release.

Filyaw, 31, of 4601 1/2 Banockburn Road, was already free on $15,680 bond from two arrests earlier in the year. He posted $2,000 bond this time and was released into the custody of another agency, according to the Florence County Detention Center's Website. It didn't indicate which agency.

Coxe, 42, of 1940 Wildcat Road, Florence, was already free on $5,000 bond from an arrest earlier this year and was released from custody this time on $2,000 bond, according to the Florence County Detention Center's Website.