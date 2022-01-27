Two Florence County precincts moving across congressional district lines

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Unless there's a successful legal challenge, two Florence County precincts will be moving into the Seventh Congressional District.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill Tuesday afternoon that establishes the shape of the seven districts representing the state in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The bill moves Olanta and McAllister Mill from the Sixth District, currently represented by Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, into the Seventh District, currently represented by Republican Tom Rice.

Parts of two other precincts, the portion of Hannah below U.S. 378 and a small rectangular part of Prospect, will also move into the Seventh District.

The Sixth District adds the southeastern fourth of the precinct of Scranton.

In total, this would mean that all of Darlington, Marion, Dillon, Marlboro and 56 and three-fourths of Florence County's 63 precincts would join Horry, Georgetown and Chesterfield in the Seventh District.

The remaining six and a quarter Florence County precincts, Lake City Wards 1-4, Leo, High Hill and the southeastern fourth of Scranton, would be in the Sixth District.