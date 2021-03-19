Two Florence Four board members, one former board member: consolidation is necessary but should have been handled differently

They also said they supported county-wide consolidation in order to equalize the educational levels in the county.

Hodges said that he felt District Four's consolidation into District One was an attack on Timmonsville.

But all disagreed with how Spearman handled the process of consolidation.

McFadden implied that the district had been set up to fail. He said that the district boundary had been moved westward from Twin Church Road — he later used Pine Needles and Ebenezer roads — costing the district needed children and funds.

The Morning News was unable to locate a bill in the South Carolina General Assembly from 1975 onward altering the boundaries of any of the five school districts in the county. A paper from Clemson University exploring the consolidation process also notes that many district boundaries in the state have not changed in decades.