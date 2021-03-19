Two Florence Four board members, one former board member: consolidation is necessary but should have been handled differently

FLORENCE, S.C. — Two current and one former member of the Florence Four School board agree that the district has to be consolidated into Florence One Schools but they wish Molly Spearman had handled the process differently.
Spearman is state superintendent of education.
Darrell McFadden, Misty Hopkins and Richard "Butch" Hodges recently spoke with the Morning News about Spearman's announced plan to consolidate Florence Four into Florence One on July 1, 2022, close Timmonsville High School, and send the Timmonsville High students to a Florence One high school to be determined.
McFadden and Hopkins both ran for and were elected to seats on the Florence Four board in 2019 after the state took over the district the year before.
A media advisory from the state Department of Education announcing the takeover says that the board's responsibilities are removed but does not terminate the board's existence.
Hodges's term expired in 2020.
He said Friday afternoon that he was told that the district would not pay for additional school board elections in 2020.
All three agreed that consolidating the school district was necessary.
Hodges said he viewed it as the state attempting to correct its failing to consolidate all five of the county's districts when the schools were integrated in the 1970s.
They also said they supported county-wide consolidation in order to equalize the educational levels in the county.
Hodges said that he felt District Four's consolidation into District One was an attack on Timmonsville.
But all disagreed with how Spearman handled the process of consolidation.
McFadden implied that the district had been set up to fail. He said that the district boundary had been moved westward from Twin Church Road — he later used Pine Needles and Ebenezer roads — costing the district needed children and funds.
The Morning News was unable to locate a bill in the South Carolina General Assembly from 1975 onward altering the boundaries of any of the five school districts in the county. A paper from Clemson University exploring the consolidation process also notes that many district boundaries in the state have not changed in decades.
Hodges questioned the need to close the high school. He asked why if Timmonsville "just needed bodies" the politicians couldn't reinforce the district boundaries and send more children to Timmonsville. He also questioned the legality of people sending their children to school in another school district and said that the people who send their children to another district should be made to send their children to Florence Four.
Florence One Schools Superintendent Richard O'Malley recently provided the Florence One board with information about out-of-district students in the district. He said the figure was around 65 students this year.
Assuming all of them were from Timmonsville and should be in Florence Four, this would not provide the district with the 1,000 students Spearman has said a district needs to be successful.
Hopkins also questioned the logistics of sending children from far western Florence County to a Florence One high school.
West Florence and South Florence High Schools are equidistant from Timmonsville High School.
The farthest point of Florence Four west of Cartersville on U.S. 76 is 17.4 miles from South Florence and 16.7 miles from West Florence.