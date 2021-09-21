Two Florence Lutheran churches put their faith to work

FLORENCE, S.C. − Two of Florence's Lutheran church congregations started their Sunday early with a combined service and then headed into the community for "God's Work Our Hands."

"God's Work Our Hands Sunday is an initiative through the ELCA (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America), observed throughout the country by congregations as 'an opportunity to celebrate who we are as the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) — one church, freed in Christ to love and serve our neighbor,'" said Alice Curry Gallego with Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, which worked with St. Luke Lutheran Church on the projects.

Following the morning's service, congregants stuffed blessing bags, made fleece hats to be distributed to children in need this winter, delivered baked goods and fruit baskets to Florence-area first responders, delivered laundry soap to those in laundromats, spent time and sang hymns with residents in Pee Dee Gardens, did yard work at two residential homes for women, sent cards to soldiers in basic training at Fort Jackson, packed approximately 400 meals for Help4Kids Florence, packed 30 boxes of books for OM Ships and assembled two blessing cupboards that will be deployed in Florence area neighborhoods.