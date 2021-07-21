 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two Florence residents arrested on unrelated drug charges
0 Comments

Two Florence residents arrested on unrelated drug charges

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – Two Florence residents are behind bars following the execution of two unrelated search warrants Wednesday. 

Clemmie Lee Jones Jr., 58, and Kristen Nicole Hunt, 40, were arrested by narcotics investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office. 

Jones has been charged with third or subsequent offense of trafficking in heroin, first offense possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, first offense trafficking in cocaine and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. 

The trafficking heroin offense carries a penalty of 25 years in prison, none of which may be suspended, and a fine of $25,000.

The possession with intent to distribute charge carries a penalty of between 15 and 25 years in prison. 

The trafficking cocaine offense carries a penalty of between seven and 25 years in prison, no part of which may be suspended, and a fine of $50,000. 

The possession of a weapon charge carries a penalty of five additional years in prison unless the underlying violent crime carries a longer mandatory time. Thus, Jones would not face this penalty. 

Hunt has been charged with possession of controlled substances and three counts of distribution of controlled substances. 

The possession and distribution charges carry a penalty of between five and 30 years depending on the number of times she has been convicted of the crime. 

Jones was arrested following a search at a residence on Milan Road. During the search, officers located 144.3 grams of heroin, 37.9 grams of cocaine, 6.8 grams of crack cocaine, cash, three handguns, and several vehicles believed to be used in the distribution of drugs or the fruits of the distribution. 

Hunt was arrested after a search at a residence on Canal Drive. During the search, officers found 543 controlled substances in pill form. 

Jones and Hunt are being held at the Florence County Detention Center pending bond hearings. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

McCarthy blasts Pelosi over Jan 6 committee picks

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Vista student to appear in two movies being filmed this summer
Local News

North Vista student to appear in two movies being filmed this summer

FLORENCE, S.C. – A six year old North Vista Elementary School student is scheduled to appear in two movies being filmed this summer. Second grader Jamier Williams and his mother, Shikari Gregg, headed to New York late last week so that Williams could appear in the first of two movies. Williams will return to the Big Apple in August to appear in the second movie.

Alesha Lewis named Florence city judge
Local News

Alesha Lewis named Florence city judge

FLORENCE, S.C. – The newest judge for the city of Florence will be a Pee Dee native. Florence attorney Alesha Lewis was appointed to a two year term to replace Judge Taft Guile Jr. by the Florence City Council Monday afternoon upon the recommendation of the council's judicial review ad hoc committee. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert