Two Florence residents arrested on unrelated drug charges

FLORENCE, S.C. – Two Florence residents are behind bars following the execution of two unrelated search warrants Wednesday.

Clemmie Lee Jones Jr., 58, and Kristen Nicole Hunt, 40, were arrested by narcotics investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Jones has been charged with third or subsequent offense of trafficking in heroin, first offense possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, first offense trafficking in cocaine and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The trafficking heroin offense carries a penalty of 25 years in prison, none of which may be suspended, and a fine of $25,000.

The possession with intent to distribute charge carries a penalty of between 15 and 25 years in prison.

The trafficking cocaine offense carries a penalty of between seven and 25 years in prison, no part of which may be suspended, and a fine of $50,000.

The possession of a weapon charge carries a penalty of five additional years in prison unless the underlying violent crime carries a longer mandatory time. Thus, Jones would not face this penalty.