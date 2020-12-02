Two Florentines among 26 charged in local, state and federal drug investigation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- A joint team of more than 85 federal, state, and local law enforcement officers arrested 18 individuals who have been charged in federal court for their roles in an interstate drug trafficking organization that operated out of Myrtle Beach, Conway, and Florence, South Carolina, United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr. announced Wednesday.

Three other defendants were already in custody on related charges. Five additional defendants remain at large.

These arrests mark the first in Operation New Optix, the latest iteration in a series of joint federal/local investigations targeting drugs and violent crime in Myrtle Beach and the greater Pee Dee region.

This multi-year operation specifically targeted members of this drug trafficking organization based on their interstate importation of large quantities of cocaine and cocaine base (commonly referred to as “crack cocaine”) into South Carolina, and their use of firearms in furtherance of their drug trafficking crimes.