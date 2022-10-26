Two graduate from House of Hope recovery program

FLORENCE— House of Hope of the Pee Dee celebrated two men — Blake Martin and Tommy McKnight — as they graduated from the Life Recovery Program.

The ceremony was held at Florence Baptist Temple on Tuesday evening.

The Life Recovery Program is a nine-to-12-month program that helps homeless men gain employment and eliminates problems like drug addiction and alcoholism that keep them from contributing to society and their families.

In order to graduate, one must complete a minimum of nine months in the program, save at least $2,800 and complete the Reformer’s Unanimous curriculum, a Bible-based curriculum with mandatory weekly classes. Graduation symbolizes the men’s transition from dependent upon substances to dependent on the word of God.

The graduates leave the program employed and independent.

Casey Lenahan, who is a graduate of the Life Recovery Program, and serves as the director of men at the House of Hope, said it was a blessing to be able to pay it forward and help the two men transition from hopeless to hopeful.

“Before this, I spent 31 years in prison,” Lenahan said. “The past 37 months, God has steered my life around. I am a firm believer in Jesus Christ, and he has directed my life in such a fashion that I am now the director of men and it’s all through the power of God that this has happened.”

Martin, a quiet man who was addicted to alcohol, said he tried the life Recovery program three times before being able to graduate.

“I always thought I could control it,” Martin said. “When you’re addicted to something that is by our own standards legal, it makes it seem OK and what makes it worse is that I grew up around alcohol and a lot of my family members drank it.”

Martin said his brother drank himself to death at the age of 37.After his brother’s death, Martin spiraled out of control. He delved deeper into alcohol. His mother died shortly after his brother did. Martin was left without any immediate family.

“I completely let go of sobriety,” Martin said. “I went into a downward spiral of alcoholism.”

Martin said he entered the House of Hope’s Life Recovery Program two years ago because he knew he needed help. He didn’t graduate because of bad choices.

After leaving the House of Hope, Martin fell back into bad habits. He was missing work and had close calls with low blood sugar because he is a diabetic. His battle with alcoholism sent him to the hospital on many occasions, Martin said.

“McLeod should have a room with my name on it,” he said. “Today is a major accomplishment to have God at the center of my life and to overcome my addiction to alcohol. I am looking forward to what God has for me next.”

Brotherhood is what God knew I needed, he said. Community was a crucial part in his recovery. Martin works at House of Hope as a security guard. He will be attending the graduate program at the House of Hope and plans to save money to buy a car for reliable transportation.

McKnight was addicted to drugs. He believed he could not function without them. The drug addiction jeopardized relationships, including the most important one — his family.

“My family was about to call it quits with me,” McKnight said. “If I didn’t get my act together, I would jeopardize the relationship with my wife and my family. I knew something had to be done.”

McKnight said he couldn’t even get to work without having drugs in his system. He foolishly believed that he could not go about the day without it. He said he came from a believing family, but found himself on the wrong path.

“I learned to keep my focus on God and everything else will fall into place,” he said. “I learned to start the day off by reading the bible and I would journal daily.”

McKnight said he is going back to Lake City to live with his wife and family.

“I thank God for allowing me to enter into this outstanding program,” McKnight said. “God brought me from a long way. This program let me get back into tune with God and what I really want out of life.”