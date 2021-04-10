Two Hartsville men shot, killed over three-day span

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Two unrelated shootings in three days have claimed the lives of two Hartsville men.
Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee Saturday released the identity of the two victims.
Jerry Stevenson, 25 , of Hartsville died April 7 when he was shot by another person, said Hardee in a release on the shootings.
Zyquavion Hickman, 20, of Hartsville, was shot and killed April 9 in the 600 block of Washington Street.
Both have been ruled homicides by the coroner's office.
Hardee said both bodies will be sent to MUSC in Charleston for an autopsy.
