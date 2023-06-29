FLORENCE, S.C. -- Charges are "forthcoming" in an investigation into a Wednesday night shootout that left two people injured.

Florence Police officers responded to a convenience store at 2401 West Palmetto Street at 10:21 p.m. to a report of shots fired and determined that "two black males exchanged gunfire during a brief encounter at the fuel pumps," according to a release issued by the agency.

Both men later arrived at area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

"This incident is under investigation, and charges are forthcoming," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in the release.