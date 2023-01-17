 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two killed, four injured in Darlington County crash

OATES, S.C. -- Two people died and four were injured in a head-on collision just north of Oates early Tuesday morning.

The 6:45 a.m. crash happened on SC 403 near Pocket Street when a northbound 2015 Ford F-150 and a southbound 2022 Chrysler Pacifica hit head on in a crash that killed both drivers and injured four people in the minivan, said Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and members of its multidisciplinary accident investigation team, Jones said.

The office of the Darlington County Coroner hasn't yet released the crash victims' identities.

