Two killed in Florence Thursday night shooting
Two killed in Florence Thursday night shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two people were killed late Thursday night in a shooting in the 700 block of Carver Street in Florence.

Florence Police responded about 11 p.m. to a reported shooting and, upon arrival, found two victims -- one inside the house and one outside the house.

The inside victim was dead, said Florence Police Capt. Mike Brandt. The outside victim was transported to a Florence area hospital where he later died.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victims as Ja’Marion Derique Byrd, 18, of 703 Carver Street, who died at the scene, and Tyrin McCullum, 20, of 704 Carver Street, who died later at the hospital.

Both will be sent to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for an autopsy.

Florence Police are asking anyone with information to contact Cpl. T. Scott at 843-665-3191 or by email at tsscott@cityofflorence.com.

