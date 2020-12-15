Two McLeod doctors will keep wearing masks and social distancing after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

FLORENCE, S.C. — At least two doctors at McLeod Health don't plan on changing their non-hospital routines like masks and social distancing after they receive the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Drs. Jeremy Robertson, Dale Lusk and Peter Hyman were the first doctors at McLeod Health to receive the first of two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday afternoon. All three were injected with a vaccine produced by Pfizer at a news conference held at the Medical Medical Park East.
The World Health Organization describes a vaccine as being something like a shortcut for the body's immune system. In essence, without a vaccine, the human body is exposed to a pathogen like a virus or a bacteria and then develops a way to get rid of the pathogen. A vaccine contains either a weakened version of the pathogen or the blueprints to tell the body how to get rid of the pathogen. Thus, when the body is exposed, it already knows how to get rid of the pathogen.
Robertson, the chief medical officer at McLeod Regional Medical Center, simply said "No" when asked if he planned to change his routines.
Hyman said it was important for people who have received the vaccine to continue to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
"We have to keep in mind that although I was fortunate enough to be vaccinated today, there's many in our population and among us who won't be vaccinated until supply allows for that later," Hyman said. He said studies have shown the vaccine is very good at preventing people who have received it from becoming sick.
But, he added that all of the questions about the interaction between the virus and the vaccine have not been answered yet, including whether it's possible for a person to get a mild form of the virus after being vaccinated and to pass that virus on to those who are not vaccinated.
Hyman did not clarify how a person vaccinated against a specific virus could become infected after being exposed to that same virus.
Support Local Journalism
"So I think it's very important to continue the measures that we're taking," Hyman said.
Another member of the media attending the news conference asked what Hyman would say to those people who won't want to take the vaccine if they can't return to life before the pandemic began.
Hyman said that masks were very important but not 100% effective either.
"This vaccine provides benefit to you as a patient," Hyman said. "It provides you some security that if you do get COVID, you're not going to get severely ill. There should be a benefit to the patient. That the person [getting the vaccine] sees a benefit above just not having to wear a mask."
Hyman said people need to continue to be responsible for those around them until everybody has been vaccinated.
Lusk said there is no need to quarantine someone after that person receives the vaccine. He also said that there were was nothing concerning for the majority of people who will receive the vaccine in the coming months.
"The most common thing is a local reaction at the site of the injection," Lusk said. "Maybe some fatigue or a headache are some early common symptoms that will occur, not necessarily frequently."
He said the second dose of the vaccine is due in 21 days. Lusk said that dose of vaccine had a little more reactions for a day or two following injection.
"Some people will feel fatigue. They might have a headache or a fever that might very well keep them out of work," Lusk said. "So we have encouraged individual units to not have everybody vaccinated at the same time. To stagger it so that if people did need some time out of work, it didn't effect the workforce."
McLeod plans to roll out the vaccine to its critical employees at other campuses in the coming days. On Wednesday, the vaccines will be available for such employees at McLeod Health Cheraw. On Thursday, the vaccine will be available for critical employees at McLeod Health Clarendon and McLeod Health Seacoast. On Friday, it will be available at McLeod Health Dillon. And on Monday, it will be available at McLeod Health Loris.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.