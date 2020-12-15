Two McLeod doctors will keep wearing masks and social distancing after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

But, he added that all of the questions about the interaction between the virus and the vaccine have not been answered yet, including whether it's possible for a person to get a mild form of the virus after being vaccinated and to pass that virus on to those who are not vaccinated.

Hyman did not clarify how a person vaccinated against a specific virus could become infected after being exposed to that same virus.

"So I think it's very important to continue the measures that we're taking," Hyman said.

Another member of the media attending the news conference asked what Hyman would say to those people who won't want to take the vaccine if they can't return to life before the pandemic began.

Hyman said that masks were very important but not 100% effective either.

"This vaccine provides benefit to you as a patient," Hyman said. "It provides you some security that if you do get COVID, you're not going to get severely ill. There should be a benefit to the patient. That the person [getting the vaccine] sees a benefit above just not having to wear a mask."

Hyman said people need to continue to be responsible for those around them until everybody has been vaccinated.