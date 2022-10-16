Two Men and a Truck deliver for Florence kindergartners

FLORENCE, S.C. — Kindergartners at three Florence County and one Darlington County elementary school Friday went home with an unexpected gift — a book.

Susan Evans and Liz Walker from Two Men and A Truck, along with the company mascot, Truckie, visited Henry Timrod, Theodore Lester and Wallace Gregg before rolling over to Darlington County for Pate Elementary School.

The students lined up outside the school, where they were given the books and bags by Evans and Walker and had a chance to meet, and hug, Truckie.

“We partnered with a national nonprofit called First Book and what we’re doing is giving book, Florence School District One approved book, one book to each kindergartner in three targeted Title I lower income schools,” Evans said. Evans is marketing coordinator for the Florence/Camden franchise of the business. “These children get to take home a book and it’s just precious. It’s called ‘When Grandma Gives You a Lemon Tree.’”

“Surprisingly, one of the kindergartner classrooms got a lemon tree,” Evans said.

“This is one of the examples where we reach out to our community,” she said.

The company blessed more than 200 students with books Friday. Company-wide, Two Men and a Truck delivered more than 6,000 copies of the book to students in need of a book.