Two Men and a Truck helps mothers in need with Movers for Moms program

FLORENCE, S.C. – Two Men and a Truck in Florence is participating in a company-wide program called Movers for Moms.

Each spring Two Men and a Truck collects donations for mothers in need and delivers them to local women’s and family shelters before Mother’s Day.

This year, the local Two Men and a Truck has been collecting items during the month of April that will make Mother’s Day special for moms in need for Movers for Moms and is partnering with Lighthouse Ministries to distribute to mothers who are enrolled in its two programs - Working Mothers Education and Support for mothers with children from 0 to 6 years and Strengthen Families for mothers with children 6-11 years of age. The two programs serve more than 20 mothers, according to Susan Evans, marketing and community involvement specialist with Two Men and a Truck.

“We think they are forgotten mothers. Mothers who give of themselves and put their children first,” Evans said. “We wanted them to have something practical but also something for themselves to encourage them.”

The purpose of the program is to recognize those moms who are struggling to make their lives and the lives of their children better, Evans said.

“This Mother’s Day, Two Men and a Truck is working with Lighthouse Ministry to deliver some necessities as well as some small gifts to pamper these mothers. We’re collecting ‘baskets of love,’ which will include both practical and pampering items,” she said.

Evans said the Florence location has been a part of Movers for Moms for five years, but the company has been doing this for 15 years.

Two Men and a Truck has collection boxes at 22 locations. The last pickup from these locations will be on April 27, and the items will be divided into baskets and taken to Lighthouse Ministries on April 28-29, Evans said. She said Consider the Lilies is donating corsages for the mothers, and Dr. Marc Heiden is donating hygiene packets for all the mothers.

Items on the wish list include the follow essentials: toilet paper, paper towels, first aid kits, laundry soap, blanket/pillow, towel set and for pampering: body lotion, body wash/soap, bath salts/bombs, manicure items, reed diffusers, robe and slippers.

Locations for dropping off donations are Greyfeather Realty, 150 N. Dargan St.; SW Printing, 128 S. Irby St.; Ethridge Agency, 1501 W. Palmetto St.; Venables, 1506 Second Loop Road; McMillian/Coldwell Banker, 419 S. Coit St.; YMCA, 1700 Rutherford Dr.; St. Luke Church, 1201 Cherokee Road; Grace School Association, 3336 W. Palmetto St.; Church of the Transfiguration, 2990 S. Cashua St.; Wylie and Washburn, 651 S. Coit St.; Berkshire Hathaway, 3037 W. Palmetto St.; Delta Building Systems, 1133 E. Howe Springs Road; Pinnacle Storage, 3438 Pine Needles Road, Eastside Christian, 3541 E. Palmetto St.; First Reliance, 411 Second Loop Road; First Reliance, 2170 W. Palmetto St.; Second to None, 1800 Second Loop Road; Beth Israel, 316 Park Ave.; South Florence Baptist, 2720 S. Irby St.; Dilmar Oil, 1951 W. Darlington St.; and Pursuit Christian Academy, 7005 Friendfield Road in Effingham; Hartsville Home Educators.

Evans said Two Men and a Truck was started by a mother and her two teenage sons in 1980 in Michigan. It was franchised in 1989 by Mary Ellen Sheets. There are more than 380 locations operating in 36 states in the United States and have locations in Canada, Ireland and England. Each franchise is independently owned and operated.

Two Men and a Truck in Florence is at 1229 Broughton Boulevard. Services include moving, packing services and supplies, storage, loading and unloading and junk removal. For additional information, call 843-773-9879.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.