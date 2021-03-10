Two men arrested, charged in Tuesday morning Florence shooting death

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence police have arrested two men after the Tuesday morning shooting death of a person in the 700 block of Roosevelt Street.
Tuesday night Florence police arrested Freddie Junior Wells, 66, of 1340 Calhoun Drive, Dillon, and charged him with murder, armed robbery and conspiracy, according to the Florence County Detention Center’s website and the police department.
Johnny Anthony Wells, information unavailable, was located and arrested at the Veterans Administration hospital in Charleston. He is being held in the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center until Florence police can retrieve him. He is charged with murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.
Florence police responded to a report of a shooting about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday and found the wounded person. The person died after being taken to a hospital.
The shooting happened as part of a drug transaction/armed robbery, according to the police.
The Florence County Coroner’s Office hasn’t yet released the identity of the victim.