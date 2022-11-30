 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two men injured in Florence shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two people were shot Wednesday evening on South Dingle Drive in Southern Pines Mobile Home Park.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting and arrived to find two victims who were transported to a Florence area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of McKnight is asked to contact investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 327 or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency’s free app for iPhone or Android devices.

You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information. You can also provide information anonymously through CrimeStoppers of the Pee Dee by submitting a web tip at www.peedeeswanted.com, downloading the “P3 Tips” app on your Apple or Android device or call 1-888-CRIME-SC. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1000.00 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) involved in a crime.

