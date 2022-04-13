 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two men shot in Florence rolling-shootout die, children in car uninjured

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two men in Tuesday's rolling-shootout car have died, the woman driving the car is expected to survive and two children who were in the car at the time were uninjured.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken Wednesday morning identified the two men as Shavaris McShan, 27, and Rajae Quick, 27, both of Florence. The coroner didn't identify the driver or indicate to whom the children belonged.

The 3:30 p.m. incident happened on Marsh Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. near Highland Park United Methodist Church, said Capt. Mike Brandt, Florence Police Department.

Tthe group was driving south on Marsh Avenue when the two men first got into an argument, then pulled guns on each other and started shooting.

They were both hit by the gunfire as was the woman driving, who lost control of the car and drove into a fence on the east side of Marsh Avenue a couple of blocks south on Marsh Avenue.

The incident is under investigation by the Florence Police Department.

