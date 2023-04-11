FLORENCE, S.C. — Two parcels of land that total about 95 acres, one near MUSC Health Florence Medical Center and the other near Cale Yarborough Honda, will soon be brought into the city as new subdivisions.

Florence City Council members passed the first reading of both annexation and zoning requests at their regular meeting Monday. Plans for the nearly 55-acre tract of land off of East Crawford Avenue near Pamplico Highway are not yet available, but plans for the other subdivision, which is off of West Palmetto Street, are already complete.

The roughly 40-acre piece of land will be known as Smith’s Field and have 152 single-family homes. The land is located behind the First Assembly of God church on West Palmetto Street.

The citiy also entered into an agreement with Smith’s Field developers, Highgate, LLC., at the Monday meeting to continue to annex and zone the property across the development’s three phases.

“One of the main reasons why we entered into this process with the developers is, with the existing city limits all around that area, it was very much anticipated that annexation would start to occur as people began to live in these homes and purchase the properties,” Assistant City Manager Clint Moore said.

The annexation and zoning request for the development that passed first reading at the meeting was only for the first part of the development -- 48 of the eventual 152 homes.

During phase two 44 homes will be constructed and the final 60 homes will be constructed during phase three, according to the agreement.

The final count of homes is subject to change depending on market factors, the agreement says.

The agreement guarantees that the city will annex and zone the other two phases when they are complete if the developer builds according to the city’s standards.

Moore told Florence City Council members that the project phases will only be annexed after completion because the developer is going through planning, development and permitting with Florence County instead of restarting the entire project with the city.

“In an effort to continue to work with the developer and make that transition into city limits as less complicated as possible, they’ll continue that construction and inspection approval and everything that they do with the county,” he said.

Moore said the city has entered into similar agreements before.

According to the zoning and annexation application, the developer wants to be within city borders so the project can have access to city services.

The subdivision will connect to Smith Street and Woodbine Avenue. The Smith Street entrance will be part of phase one and the Woodbine Avenue entrance is planned to be a part of phase two.

Sidewalks throughout the subdivision are required by the agreement between the city of Florence and the developer.

The other site, which does not yet have a name, is being developed by PC Land Development Co., LLC. It does not have easy access to the city’s water and sewer lines, so the developers will be required to extend them out to the subdivision.