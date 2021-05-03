Two of state’s four new coronavirus deaths reported in Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Half of the confirmed coronavirus deaths reported Monday in South Carolina were from the Pee Dee.

But only four confirmed deaths and no probable deaths were reported statewide.

A middle-age person from Florence County and a middle-age person from Marlboro County were among the deceased.

In the Pee Dee, only 28 new confirmed coronavirus cases and three probable cases were among the 398 confirmed cases and 124 probable cases reported in the state, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Florence County led the Pee Dee with 13 confirmed cases and one probable case. Darlington County (5/2) was next, followed by Marlboro (4/0) and Williamsburg (4/0) counties. Two confirmed cases were reported in Marion County. No cases were reported in Dillon County.

The state’s cumulative totals now are 483,317 confirmed cases, 97,477 probable cases, 8,383 confirmed deaths and 1,141 probable deaths.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To date, 7,471,683 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina. State health officials reported that 11,479 people were tested Saturday. The positivity rate was 4.3%.