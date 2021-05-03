Two of state’s four new coronavirus deaths reported in Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Half of the confirmed coronavirus deaths reported Monday in South Carolina were from the Pee Dee.
But only four confirmed deaths and no probable deaths were reported statewide.
A middle-age person from Florence County and a middle-age person from Marlboro County were among the deceased.
In the Pee Dee, only 28 new confirmed coronavirus cases and three probable cases were among the 398 confirmed cases and 124 probable cases reported in the state, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Florence County led the Pee Dee with 13 confirmed cases and one probable case. Darlington County (5/2) was next, followed by Marlboro (4/0) and Williamsburg (4/0) counties. Two confirmed cases were reported in Marion County. No cases were reported in Dillon County.
The state’s cumulative totals now are 483,317 confirmed cases, 97,477 probable cases, 8,383 confirmed deaths and 1,141 probable deaths.
To date, 7,471,683 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina. State health officials reported that 11,479 people were tested Saturday. The positivity rate was 4.3%.
As of Saturday, 2,959,257 vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 1,733,564 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (42.2%) and 1,323,528 are fully vaccinated (32.2%).
Of the 11,247 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,162 are occupied (72.57%). Of those, 409 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (5.01%).
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.