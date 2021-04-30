Two Pee Dee counties rank in state's Top 10 for COVID vaccinations

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Florence and Darlington counties Friday both placed in the Top 10 counties in the state for total residents who have completed vaccination for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 -- Florence seventh and Darlington 10th.

In Florence County 3,318 per every 10,000 residents have completed their vaccine regime while 4,270 out of 10,000 residents have received at least one vaccine.

In Darlington County 3,294 residents out of every 10,000 residents have completed their vaccines while 4,158 residents out of 10,000 have received at least one vaccine.

South Carolina Friday reported 570 new confirmed cases of the virus and 274 probable cases while also reporting four deaths for the reporting period that ended Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The Pee Dee, for the same period, reported 37 confirmed cases with Florence County's 13 being the greatest number of new cases. Darlington County reported 10 cases, Williamsburg County reported five cases, Marlboro County reported three cases and Marion and Chesterfield counties reported two cases each.

No Pee Dee counties reported any deaths.