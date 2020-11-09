Two Pee Dee counties report no coronavirus cases Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Two counties in the Pee Dee did not report a single confirmed coronavirus case on Monday, and no deaths were reported Monday in the region.

Statewide, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced only two confirmed deaths and three probable deaths.

DHEC reported 586 new confirmed cases and 15 new probable cases of COVID-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 176,373, probable cases to 10,018, confirmed deaths to 3,778 and probable deaths to 263.

In the Pee Dee, 22 coronavirus cases were reported. Of those, 13 were in Florence County, four in Marlboro County, three in Dillon County and two in Dillon County. Marion and Williamsburg counties reported no cases.

DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.