Two people dead, four in jail following wave of violence in Florence

Officers also responded to a shooting on Brunson Street last Wednesday. Officers were told that victim was taken by car to a nearby hospital.

Myers Ervin said that no act of violence should have to be accepted by anyone.

"What I would say to anyone and I still say it, when violence happens in any community, it should not be accepted," Myers Ervin said. "We've all got to identify anyone associated with any kind of criminal activity, because I believe that if you're not going to live in society peacefully, you don't deserve to be in society."

She added that residents should be mindful of their surroundings, and if they see anything outside of the normal activities, that they should call 911.

"I tell everyone I have their number very active on my phone," Myers Ervin continued. "In order for us to have a safe community, we have all got to participate. We all must do our part to make sure the community is safe."

Myers Ervin also said that the city is "one city" and that when something happens in a particular part of the city, it happens to the whole city.

Myers Ervin and Florence City Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore encouraged the community to come forward with information about the crimes. Gibson-Hye Moore said that these attacks hurt not only the victims and their families but also the offenders, as they will spend several years in jail for their crimes.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.