Two people die in Sunday afternoon Florence crash

FLORENCE, S.C. − Two people died in a Florence County crash Sunday afternoon.
The 12:40 crash happened when a north-bound Mercedes on Freedom Boulevard crossed the center line and ran head-on into a Ford Escape between Gilbert Drive and East National Cemetery Road, said Cpl. Sonny Collins, South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver and passenger in the Mercedes died in the crash. The driver of the Ford Escape was transported to a Florence area hospital, Collins said.
