Two people injured in East Palmetto Street crash
top story

Two people injured in East Palmetto Street crash

East Palmetto Street Crash

Windy Hill firefighters, trucking company officials and a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper survey a crash scene Tuesday afternoon on East Palmetto Street in Florence County. The crash sent two people to the hospital.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

FLORENCE, S.C. − Two people were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash on East Palmetto Street in eastern Florence County.

The crash, reported shortly after noon, involved a Ford Mustang and a wood-chip tractor-trailer that collided between Paper Mill Road and the CSX bridge over East Palmetto Street.

The two vehicles left about a 30-yard path of debris down the road before both ended up in a water-filled ditch.

Witnesses said that the driver of the Mustang caught a ride from the crash scene to an area hospital. The truck driver also was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

FLORENCE, S.C. – A former Florence County Sheriff's deputy will spend a year and a day in federal prison for his involvement in an illegal gambling ring in Florence and Williamsburg counties. Mark Edward Fuleihan, 49, of Florence, was sentenced by Chief Judge R. Bryan Harwell of the District of South Carolina Thursday morning following an earlier guilty plea for operating an illegal gambling business. Fuleihan will serve a three-year term of court-ordered supervision following his release from prison. 

