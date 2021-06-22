Two people injured in East Palmetto Street crash

STAFF REPORTS
FLORENCE, S.C. − Two people were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash on East Palmetto Street in eastern Florence County.
The crash, reported shortly after noon, involved a Ford Mustang and a wood-chip tractor-trailer that collided between Paper Mill Road and the CSX bridge over East Palmetto Street.
The two vehicles left about a 30-yard path of debris down the road before both ended up in a water-filled ditch.
Witnesses said that the driver of the Mustang caught a ride from the crash scene to an area hospital. The truck driver also was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
