Two people injured in Florence Monday night shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two shooting victims arrived about 7 p.m. in the emergency room of a Florence area hospital.

Florence Police determined the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Maxwell Street and several vehicles and vacant residences were also hit in the incident, according to release from the agency.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Sgt. J. Cantey of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jcantey@cityofflorence.com.