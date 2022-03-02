 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two people killed in Hartsville wreck
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Two people have died following a wreck in Hartsville. 

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee reported Sandra Wilson, 72, and Richard Hinson, 62,  both of Hartsville, were killed around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of West Carolina Avenue and South 9th Street. 

The wreck is being investigated by the coroner's office and the Hartsville Police Department. 

